Kyrgyzstan Materials 9 October 2022 17:42 (UTC +04:00)
Switzerland helps Kyrgyz plum producers to enter EU markets (Exclusive)

Aygun Maherramova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. The Swiss-funded "Sustainable Economic Development in Kyrgyzstan", ph. 2 (2021-2023) is helping Kyrgyz plum producers to enter Regional and EU markets, a source in the Embassy of Switzerland in Kyrgyzstan told Trend.

The project has introduced organic production practices for plum producers in Aksy and Ala-Buka districts in the Jalal-Abad region.

"Consolidated and organically certified production of plums allowed farmers to export 53 tons to Germany and 28 tons of dried plums to France in 2021 at a premium price. For this year, the volumes of the export are expected to increase by 70 percent," a source said.

As of today, 1,117 plum producers apply organic production practices which meet the EU and Germany’s Naturland standards.

For this year, one of the main objectives are to introduce more productive seeds and top-notch agricultural production practices, capacity development of local producers," a source in the Embassy of Switzerland in Kyrgyzstan said.

