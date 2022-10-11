Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz relations reaching higher level - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan are reaching a higher and higher quality level, said Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan Kairat Osmonaliev, Trend reports citing kabar.kg.

Osmonaliev underlined that special attention is now being paid to questions of deepening economic cooperation between the two countries.

"We have started activities to create the Trading House of Kyrgyzstan in Azerbaijan. The establishment of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund is planned very soon. I really hope that direct flights between the capitals will be opened, which will give a good impetus to the development of tourism," he said.

As for specific projects and areas of cooperation, Osmanaliev noted that there are agreements that Azerbaijan will share experience in the field of digitalization, transport logistics, satellites in space.

Furthermore, he stated that quotas for Kyrgyz students will be offered in Azerbaijani universities such as ADA University, Azerbaijan State Agricultural University, and others.