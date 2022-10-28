EBRD discloses current projects portfolio in Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The current projects portfolio of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in Kyrgyzstan is estimated at 179 million euros, Trend reports with reference to the EBRD.

EBRD's loan portfolio consists of 75 programs and a significant part is allocated to investments in sustainable infrastructure - 112 million euros, which are 63 percent of the total.

At the same time, 35 million euros, or 19 percent, are allocated to investments in financial institutions, and 31 million euros or 18 percent to industry, commerce and agribusiness

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in 2021 invested 31 million euros for the implementation of 13 projects in Kyrgyzstan.

Remarkably, the EBRD has been cooperating with Kyrgyzstan since 1992. In total, the bank has invested 940 million euros to implement 213 projects throughout the country.