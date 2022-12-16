China to provide feasibility study of railway project to Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. China will hand over a feasibility study for the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project to the Kyrgyz and Uzbek sides in the near future, Vice Premier of China Hu Chunhua said at a meeting with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Trend reports via Kyrgyz Media.

As an example of successful cooperation between the two countries, Japarov cited the largest transport project for the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway. In his opinion, this project will have an invaluable positive impact on the economic development of the entire region.

Hu Chunhua, in turn, expressed hope that the three parties would actively promote the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project, thus ensuring uninterrupted trade and economic cooperation between the countries.

At the end of the meeting, the Vice Premier of China noted the readiness to continue strengthening international cooperation, underlining that the Chinese side is ready to unlock the potential of dialogue with Central Asia, especially in the transport, trade, economic, energy, cultural and humanitarian spheres.