Kyrgyzstan sees increase in volume of freight transportation for 11M2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The volume of freight transportation by all types of transport increased in Kyrgyzstan from January through November 2022, Trend reports with reference to the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the committee, freight transportation by all modes of transport in the first 11 months of this year in Kyrgyzstan amounted to 39.8 million tons, which is an increase of 31.6 percent over the same period in 2021 (30.2 million tons).

During the reporting period, the volume of freight transportation by road reached 32.3 million tons, which is 40.2 percent more than in the corresponding period of last year (23.1 million tons).

As reported, cargo transportation by rail from January through November this year increased by 4.1 percent compared to the same period last year (6.9 million tons) - up to 7.2 million tons.

Meanwhile, volume of cargo transported by pipeline in the reporting period amounted to 277,500 tons.