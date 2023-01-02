Kyrgyzstan names main routes for cargo transportation by air

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. Istanbul, Guangzhou, and Shanghai became the main directions of regular cargo flights from Kyrgyzstan from January through October 2022, Trend reports citing the State Agency for Civil Aviation under the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the agency, a total of 30,576 tons of cargo was transported from Kyrgyzstan by air in the first 10 months of this year.

During the reporting period, air cargo transportation was carried out from Kyrgyzstan to Hong Kong, the capital of Turkmenistan - Ashgabat and the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, for the whole of 2021, the volume of cargo transportation by air from Kyrgyzstan amounted to 23,608 tons, while in 2020 it was only 15,253 tons.

To date, Kyrgyzstan has concluded agreements on air communication with 30 states, including neighboring countries: Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and China.