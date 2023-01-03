Uzbek-Kyrgyz Development Fund developing several energy projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. The Uzbek-Kyrgyz Development Fund is developing a wide range of energy projects in Kyrgyzstan, the fund's representative office told Trend.

According to the Uzbek-Kyrgyz Development Fund, the most priority direction not only in the economy of Kyrgyzstan but throughout the world is the development of projects in the field of renewable energy sources (RES).

Currently, the fund is developing a wide range of projects aimed at the construction of small hydropower plants in Kyrgyzstan, which will help meet the needs of the population with energy, without damaging the environment.

In addition, the Uzbek-Kyrgyz Development Fund is developing projects in the industrial sector of the country.

"The Fund is working on projects aimed to deepen the interaction of local producers with manufacturers from Uzbekistan, these projects include the production of a wide range of goods from light industry products to machine-building," the Uzbek-Kyrgyz Development Fund said.

The third priority activity of the fund is financing the construction of trade and logistics centers and warehouses, these measures are aimed at comprehensively deepening trade relations between Kyrgyzstan and the countries of the region and will allow local producers to have the opportunity to optimize logistics chains and reduce associated costs when selling goods both within the country and beyond its border.

Notably, the official opening of the Uzbek Kyrgyz Development Fund took place on April 14, 2022. The purpose of the Fund is to expand trade, investment and financial relations between economic entities of the states of the two countries.