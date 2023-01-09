Kyrgyzstan's main export commodities to Azerbaijan unveiled

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. The value of Kyrgyzstan's exports to Azerbaijan in the first 10 months of 2022 have increased, Trend reports via the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the committee, Kyrgyzstan exported products to Azerbaijan worth $4.3 million from January though October 2022, which is an increase of 16.2 percent over the same period in 2021 ($3.7 million)

During the reporting period, the main exported goods from Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan were:

- legumes ($1.4 million);

- incandescent lamps ($1.1 million);

- macaroni products ($425,300);

- nuts ($370,900).

However, the value of Kyrgyz imports of goods from Azerbaijan in 10 months of 2022 totaled $2.6 million, which a twofold decrease compared to the corresponding period of 2021 ($5.2 million).