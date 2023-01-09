Chinese airline to launch flights on new route from Kyrgyzstan's capital

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. China Southern Airlines plans to open a regular flight from Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek to Xi'an, Trend reports with reference to the Manas International Airport OJSC.

The Chinese air carrier plans to open regular passenger flights on the Xi'an-Bishkek-Xi'an route next month.

"Flights from Manas International Airport to one of the largest cities in China on a permanent basis will be carried out for the first time. The preliminary date of the first flight to the new destination is February 11, 2023," the message said.

Meanwhile, it is expected that flights to Xi'an will be operated once a week - every Sunday.