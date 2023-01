Türkiye's reveals foreign trade turnover with Central Asian countries for 11 months of 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Türkiye's foreign trade turnover with Central Asian countries reached $11.3 billion from January through November 2022, Trend reports citing the Turkish Statistical Institute.

According to statistical data, Kazakhstan became Türkiye's main trading partner among Central Asian countries in 11 months of 2022.

Türkiye's foreign trade turnover with Central Asian region from January through November 2022:

Country Total trade turnover Exports Imports 1. Kazakhstan $4.7 billion $1.4 billion $3.2 billion 2. Uzbekistan $3.3 billion $1.7 billion $1.5 billion 3. Turkmenistan $1.9 billion $1 billion $865.1 million 4. Kyrgyzstan $953.1 million $843 million $110.1 million 5. Tajikistan $497.9 million $349.1 million $148.8 million

Overall, Türkiye's exports amounted to $231.2 billion in 11 months of last year, while the value of Turkish imports reached $331 billion.