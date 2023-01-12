Kyrgyzstan names main markets for petroleum product exports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The value of Kyrgyzstan's petroleum product exports substantially increased from January through October 2022, Trend reports citing the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan.

According to statistical data, total revenues from Kyrgyz exports of petroleum products amounted to $118 million in 10 months of 2022, which is more than a twofold increase over the same period in 2021 ($53.4 million).

During the reporting period, Türkiye became the main market for Kyrgyz petroleum product exports with imports ($54.1 million), followed by China ($12 million) and Malta ($8.1 million).

Meanwhile, the total value of Kyrgyzstan's exports totaled $1.8 billion from January through October 2022, which is a decrease of 23.1 percent over the same period in 2021.