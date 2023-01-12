Kyrgyz Aero Nomad Airlines to launch flights on new route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Kyrgyz Aero Nomad Airlines will launch flights from the capital Bishkek to Moscow, Trend reports with reference to the press service of Manas International Airport OJSC.

As reported, a Kyrgyz airline will begin operating twice-weekly flights from Bishkek to Moscow, the capital of Russia, on February 1, 2023. These flights will depart on Wednesdays and Sundays.

"For the first time, flights from Manas International Airport to Moscow will be operated by Kyrgyz Aero Nomad Airlines," the company said.

Kyrgyz Aero Nomad Airlines is a domestic carrier based in Bishkek, which received an air operator's certificate in 2021.