Kyrgyz Ministry of Transport outlines priority areas of its work for 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Ministry of Transport of Kyrgyzstan is currently implementing 15 projects related to road construction, a source in Kyrgyz Ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, it is planned to lay at least 340 km of asphalt concrete pavement at the expense of the republican budget of Kyrgyzstan in 2023.

"In addition, work on laying a total of 151.5 km of asphalt concrete pavement will be conducted through investment projects. Construction of the alternative North-South highway will be continued this year, the completion of this road construction is planned for 2024," the ministry said.

In 2023, under the project for the rehabilitation of the Osh-Batken-Isfana road section (km 28-75 km), work will be carried out to select the General Contractor and mobilization work will begin.

Moreover, the "Third Phase of the Central Asia Regional Links Program (CARs-3)" will continue. Also, work on projects "Aviation safety and provision of services" and "Sustainable development of tourism in the Issyk-Kul region" will carry on this year.