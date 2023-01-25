EU promoting development of medicinal herbs production in Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. More than 16 farming communities specializing in medicinal herbs production have benefited from the EU funded project "Support to Development of a Green Agriculture by Local Communities" project in Kyrgyzstan, a project partner Rural Development Fund in Kyrgyzstan told Trend.



Within the framework of this project, which was introduced at the end of 2020, more than 500 people, including women, young people, and farmers have gained knowledge on how to grow, collect and process medicinal plants.

As the Rural Development Fund has noted, the Association of Farmers for the Cultivation and Processing of Medicinal Plants "Birlik" was established in Kyrgyzstan, which brought together more than 20 farming communities.

"The Association works to attract investment and find a market for medicinal herbal raw materials. We are also making efforts to create our own production, develop herbal teas, packaging and promote our own brand. In addition, a mobile application Birlik.kg has been launched, where information about herbs, their cultivation, and a trading platform has been gathered," Kyrgyz Rural Development Fund said.

Meanwhile, in cooperation with a company from South Korea, Rural Development Fund intends to cultivate new crops experimentally this year. Contracts have already been made, and the area has been chosen. Additionally, seeds of medicinal plants that were imported from Europe will be sown.