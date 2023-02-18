ADB plans to introduce new financing mechanisms in Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. Asian Development Bank (ADB) will help to introduce innovative financing mechanisms in Kyrgyzstan, Kyrgyz Aiyl Bank said, Trend reports via Kyrgyz media.

The issue was discussed in the meeting of the representatives of the ADB Regional Department for Central and Western Asia with Tilek Alimjanov, Chairman of the Board of Aiyl Bank.

The ADB noted that today two large programs on technical assistance are being implemented in Kyrgyzstan.

These projects aim to extend the opportunities of sovereign institutions on introduction of innovative financing mechanisms and creation of the conditions to 'green recovery' via the sustainable financing programs.

In turn, the Aiyl Bank chairman said that the bank was ready to cooperate with the ADB.

Ayil Bank is one of the largest financial organizations in Kyrgyzstan, founded with the assistance of the World Bank (WB) in 1996. It specializes on implementation of the state programs on agro-development. The bank also provides various customer services.