...
Kyrgyzstan Materials 4 March 2023 08:35 (UTC +04:00)
Cargo transportation in Kyrgyzstan up for 1M2023

Alyona Pavlenko
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. The volume of cargo transportation by all means of transport in Kyrgyzstan amounted to 3.8 million tons in January 2023, Trend reports, with reference to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan.

The figure increased by 33.9 percent, compared to 2.8 million tons in the same months of 2021. The major volume of cargo transportation (more than 53 percent) was conducted by individual entrepreneurs.

During the reporting period, some 3.1 million tons of cargo were transported via cars, 636,600 tons - via railways, and 58,200 tons – via pipelines.

The growth in the volume of cargo transportation was registered in all regions of the country, except for Bishkek city and Batken region.

Meanwhile, the largest increase of almost 6 times was noted in the Talas region, up to 1.1 million tons in January 2023 from 185,000 tons in the same period of 2022.

Region

January 2023

January 2022

Batken region

100,500 tons

103,000 tons

Jalal-Abad region

128,500 tons

125,600 tons

Issyk-Kul region

136,400 tons

135,800 tons

Naryn region

108,3 tons

102,800 tons

Osh region

286,1 tons

271,800 tons

Talas region

1.1 million tons

185,000 tons

Chuy region

792,700 tons

782,400 tons

Bishkek city

1.08 million tons

1.09 million tons

Osh city

53,300 tons

51,000 tons

According to the statistics of the Eurasian Economic Commissions, the volume of cargo transportation by all means of transport in Kyrgyzstan amounted to 44.3 million tons from January through December 2022, increasing by almost 30 percent from 34.1 million tons in the same period of 2021

