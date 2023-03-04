Cargo transportation in Kyrgyzstan up for 1M2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. The volume of cargo transportation by all means of transport in Kyrgyzstan amounted to 3.8 million tons in January 2023, Trend reports, with reference to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan.

The figure increased by 33.9 percent, compared to 2.8 million tons in the same months of 2021. The major volume of cargo transportation (more than 53 percent) was conducted by individual entrepreneurs.

During the reporting period, some 3.1 million tons of cargo were transported via cars, 636,600 tons - via railways, and 58,200 tons – via pipelines.

The growth in the volume of cargo transportation was registered in all regions of the country, except for Bishkek city and Batken region.

Meanwhile, the largest increase of almost 6 times was noted in the Talas region, up to 1.1 million tons in January 2023 from 185,000 tons in the same period of 2022.

Region January 2023 January 2022 Batken region 100,500 tons 103,000 tons Jalal-Abad region 128,500 tons 125,600 tons Issyk-Kul region 136,400 tons 135,800 tons Naryn region 108,3 tons 102,800 tons Osh region 286,1 tons 271,800 tons Talas region 1.1 million tons 185,000 tons Chuy region 792,700 tons 782,400 tons Bishkek city 1.08 million tons 1.09 million tons Osh city 53,300 tons 51,000 tons

According to the statistics of the Eurasian Economic Commissions, the volume of cargo transportation by all means of transport in Kyrgyzstan amounted to 44.3 million tons from January through December 2022, increasing by almost 30 percent from 34.1 million tons in the same period of 2021