Cargo transportation in Kyrgyzstan up for 1M2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. The volume of cargo transportation by all means of transport in Kyrgyzstan amounted to 3.8 million tons in January 2023, Trend reports, with reference to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan.
The figure increased by 33.9 percent, compared to 2.8 million tons in the same months of 2021. The major volume of cargo transportation (more than 53 percent) was conducted by individual entrepreneurs.
During the reporting period, some 3.1 million tons of cargo were transported via cars, 636,600 tons - via railways, and 58,200 tons – via pipelines.
The growth in the volume of cargo transportation was registered in all regions of the country, except for Bishkek city and Batken region.
Meanwhile, the largest increase of almost 6 times was noted in the Talas region, up to 1.1 million tons in January 2023 from 185,000 tons in the same period of 2022.
|
Region
|
January 2023
|
January 2022
|
Batken region
|
100,500 tons
|
103,000 tons
|
Jalal-Abad region
|
128,500 tons
|
125,600 tons
|
Issyk-Kul region
|
136,400 tons
|
135,800 tons
|
Naryn region
|
108,3 tons
|
102,800 tons
|
Osh region
|
286,1 tons
|
271,800 tons
|
Talas region
|
1.1 million tons
|
185,000 tons
|
Chuy region
|
792,700 tons
|
782,400 tons
|
Bishkek city
|
1.08 million tons
|
1.09 million tons
|
Osh city
|
53,300 tons
|
51,000 tons
According to the statistics of the Eurasian Economic Commissions, the volume of cargo transportation by all means of transport in Kyrgyzstan amounted to 44.3 million tons from January through December 2022, increasing by almost 30 percent from 34.1 million tons in the same period of 2021