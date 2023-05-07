Lithuanian ministry says country's engineering exports to Kyrgyzstan - among priorities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. The most promising area for developing Lithuania’s export opportunities to Kyrgyzstan is engineering industry, a source at the Ministry of Economy and Innovation of Lithuania told Trend.

According to the ministry, Lithuania has potential to increase exports of various machines and equipment to Kyrgyzstan. It mainly includes medical and laboratory equipment, as well as equipment for sewing, food industries, and cargo handling machines.

There is also prospective to boost exports of rubber and plastic products, as well as electrical equipment, including various parts of electric circuits, electric heaters, and spare car parts.

As for the food industry, Lithuania has potential to export vegetable and animal fats and oils, animal feed, and confectionery to Kyrgyzstan. In chemical industry it is mainly various construction materials, paints, and varnishes.

"Diversification of export markets is a priority for the Lithuanian government. According to Lithuanian Statistics, in 2022, Kyrgyzstan ranked 30-th by trade turnover among 211 Lithuania’s trade partners, 24 – by exports, and 45 – by imports," the source said.

According to the department, trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Lithuania amounted to 371.8 million euro last year.

Exports to Kyrgyzstan amounted to 325 million euro in 2022, including exports of goods of Lithuanian origin - for 6 million euro, and reexports – for 319 million euro. Lithuanian imports from Kyrgyzstan totaled 46.8 million euro.