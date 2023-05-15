High-ranking delegation from Kyrgyzstan on its way to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. The parliamentary delegation led by the Speaker of the Supreme Council (Parliament) of Kyrgyzstan, Nurlanbek Shakiev went on a working visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the Supreme Council.

Within the frame of the visit, Shakiev plans to take part in events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev and hold a number of high-level meetings.

Among other events, the Kyrgyz delegation is going to visit the head office of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States in Baku and get acquainted with its activities.

The Speaker is accompanied by Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security and Migration of the Supreme Council Ulan Primov and Head of the Friendship Group for Cooperation with Azerbaijan Iskender Matraimov.

Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in February 2023.

According to Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov, the relations between the two countries are friendly and fraternal, and based on common history and cultural values of both countries’ peoples.