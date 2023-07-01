Kyrgyzstan eyes to boost multimodal transportation through seaport utilization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Kyrgyzstan's primary focus at the moment is on development of new transport corridors and promotion of multimodal transportation by utilizing the seaports of partner countries, Head of the Department of Automobile and Railway Transport of Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Akmatov said, Trend reports.

The remark was made during a roundtable discussion on the "Development of Transport Corridors as a Strategic Direction for Implementing the Trade and Transit Potential of the Member States of the Eurasian Economic Union" topic.

"Kyrgyz road carriers can utilize the seaports of Bandar Abbas and Chabahar in Iran, the ports of Karachi and Gwadar in Pakistan, the ports of Batumi in Georgia, and the ports of Novorossiysk in Russia," Akmatov said.

Additionally, he highlighted that the utilization of seaports such as Turkmenbashi in Turkmenistan, as well as Astrakhan, Makhachkala, and Olya in Russia, along with Vladivostok and Nakhodka ports, is another important opportunity to consider.

"Another priority direction is the utilization of seaports in European Union countries, such as Lithuania, Latvia, as well as the Gulf states' ports such as Jebel Ali Port in the UAE, and ports of Kuwait, and Qatar," Akmatov said.