Kyrgyzstan to host Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani business forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. A Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani business forum is set to take place in the city of Cholpon-Ata (Kyrgyzstan) on July 26, Trend reports.

The event will be held as part of the fifth session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Humanitarian Cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan, the National Investment Agency of Kyrgyzstan informed.

The business forum will focus on various areas of collaboration, including tourism, industry, agriculture, light industry, healthcare, hospitality and restaurant business, architecture and construction (engineering), information technology, logistics and international transportation, marketing, and consulting

Diplomatic ties between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan were forged on January 19, 1993. Subsequently, on May 16, 2007, Azerbaijan opened its embassy in Kyrgyzstan, while Kyrgyzstan established its embassy in Azerbaijan on October 24, 2014.

During the visit of Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov to Azerbaijan in April 2022, 11 documents were signed, covering various areas of cooperation.