Kyrgyzstan's president embarks on state visit to Mongolia

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 9. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has left for a state visit to the capital of Mongolia, Ulaanbaatar, Trend reports.

The visit taking place at the invitation of the President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.

As part of the visit, the President of Kyrgyzstan will hold bilateral talks with the President of Mongolia, Prime Minister Luvsannamsrein Oyuun-Erdene, Chairman of the State Great Khural Gombozhavin Zandanshatar.

A number of other high-level events and visits to industrial enterprises are also scheduled.