Cargo transportation across Kyrgyzstan increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Kyrgyzstan recorded an increase in cargo transportation across the country by all means of transport from January through May 2023, Trend reports.

According to the data received fromState Statistical Committee of the country, cargo transportation in the country increased by 14.5 percent or 2.3 million tons year-on-year, reaching a total of 18.507 million tons from January to May 2023. By contrast, in the corresponding period of 2022, Kyrgyzstan witnessed the transportation of a total of 16.159 million tons of cargo.

In May 2023, cargo transportation in Kyrgyzstan recorded a year-on-year increase of 23 percent or 700 kg. Furthermore, in comparison to May 2022, the volume of cargo transportation rose by 28.9 percent.

Talas region and Bishkek city recorded the highest volume of cargo transportation from January through May 2023, reaching 5.5 million tons.

The largest growth of 42.8 percent occurred in Issyk-Kul region, where volume of transported cargo amounted to 748,300 tons.

During the period under review, the volume of cargo transportation increased in all regions of Kyrgyzstan.