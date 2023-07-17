Kyrgyzstan increases area of land sown with agricultural crops

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 17. The total area of land sown with agricultural crops in Kyrgyzstan reached over 1.2 million hectares in 2023, which is a 0.3-percent increase compared to the previous year, Trend reports.

The State Statistical Committee of the country attributed the growth to the expansion of cultivation area for grain production, which saw an increase of 5,700 hectares, or 5.3 percent, as well as barley with a rise of 3,100 hectares, or 1.3 percent.

Additionally, the cultivation area for sugar beets expanded by 4,100 hectares or 45.3 percent, rice by 200 hectares, or 1.3 percent, and fodder crops by 4,700 hectares, or 1.2 percent.

However, there has been a decrease in the cultivation area of cotton by 4,000 hectares, or 18.4 percent, oilseeds by 2,500 hectares, or 14.1 percent, legumes by 3,500 hectares, or 6.2 percent, potatoes by 1,700 hectares, or 2.3 percent, and vegetables by 600 hectares, or 1 percent.

Among the regions, the largest share of sown areas is attributed to farms in the Chuy region, accounting for 33.9 percent, followed by Issyk-Kul with 14.9 percent, Osh with 14.7 percent, Jalal-Abad with 13 percent, and Naryn with 9.1 percent.

According to the State Statistical Committee of the country, farmers of Kyrgyzstan produced agricultural products for $4.1 billion in 2022, which is an increase of 7.3 percent compared to 2021.