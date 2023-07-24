Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan review cooperation in various fields

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 24. The fifth intergovernmental commission meeting between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan has been held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the prospects of cooperation, focusing on sectors such as construction, education, defense, manufacturing, transportation, and communication.

On Wednesday, July 26, a meeting of business delegations from Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan will take place on the shores of Kyrgyzstan's Issyk-Kul lake, offering entrepreneurs from both countries the opportunity to discuss further collaborative measures and establish crucial agreements.

"The economic cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan is becoming increasingly prominent, with both nations actively seeking new opportunities to develop mutually beneficial projects," Kyrgyzstan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry said.

Furthermore, Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan are currently actively engaging in various international and regional initiatives aimed at strengthening economic cooperation and fostering a favorable business environment.

According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, the trade turnover between the countries amounted to $17.038 million from January through June 2023, which is four times more than in the same period of 2022 ($4.228 million).