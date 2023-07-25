Kyrgyzstan's exports to Iran soar

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 25. Kyrgyzstan’s exports to Iran from January through April 2023 increased 5.2 times year-on-year, Trend reports.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the exports to Iran in the reporting period of this year amounted to $8.523 million and accounted for 1.4 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s total exports, while in the same months of last year they stood at $1.639 million.

The imports to Kyrgyzstan from Iran have also witnessed a significant increase, nearly doubling year-on-year from $8.193 million to $16.216 million. These imports constituted approximately 0.5 percent of Kyrgyzstan's total import volume.

The trade turnover between the two countries reached $24.740 million from January through April 2023. This figure represents an increase of 2.5 times compared to the corresponding months of 2022, which recorded $9.832 million. This trade volume accounted for approximately 0.6 percent of Kyrgyzstan's overall trade turnover.

Meanwhile, trade turnover in Kyrgyzstan amounted to $3.9 billion during the period from January to April 2023, which is an increase of 25.5 percent year-on-year.

Exports from Kyrgyzstan equaled $616.4 million and experienced a growth of 18.9 percent, while imports reached $3.2 billion with a rise of 26.8 percent.