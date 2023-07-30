Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan, CIS countries down

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 30. Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and the countries of CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) totaled $1.842 billion, or 35.7 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s trade turnover from January through May 2023, Trend reports.

The State Statistical Committee of the country said that the trade between Kyrgyzstan and the CIS countries decreased by 1.7 percent compared to the same timeframe of 2022 ($1.874 billion).

Kyrgyzstan’s exports to the CIS countries made up $594.906 million, which is 11.4 percent more than in the corresponding months of 2022 ($534 million). Its share in Kyrgyzstan’s exports reached 67.7 percent.

The country’s imports from CIS countries amounted to $1.247 billion, or 29.1 percent of its total imports. The value declined by 7 percent, compared to $1.340 billion, during the period from January to May 2022.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan’s trade turnover reached near $5.2 billion from January through May 2023, which is an increase of 27.9 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

Export supplies rose by 21.9 percent year-on-year, while import receipts increased 29.2 percent.