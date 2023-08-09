Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan shows interest in increasing number of flights with Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan Materials 9 August 2023
Abdullo Janob
BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 9. Uzbekistan has offered Kyrgyzstan to increase the number of flights, Trend reports.

The idea was proposed during the meeting of the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan, Musa Dzhamanbaev with the head of Uzbekistan Airways Shukhrat Khudaikulov.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues in the field of civil aviation, and also paid attention to expanding the geography of flights between the countries and the possibility of increasing the frequency of flights by national air carriers of the two countries.

Furthermore, the head of Uzbekistan Airways proposed to increase flights on the Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan) - Tashkent (Uzbekistan) route.

The parties agreed that the increase in flights will have a positive impact on the tourism sector, and also agreed to work actively with tour operators.

At the moment flights on the Bishkek - Tashkent route and back are carried out five times a week: on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

