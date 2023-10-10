Kyrgyzstan sees uptick in y-o-y crude output

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 10. Kyrgyzstan has seen a slight year-on-year increase in crude oil production from January through August 2023, Trend reports.

Data from the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan reveals that during this period, the country extracted 199,200 tons of crude oil, an upswing of 6.4 percent compared to the same period in 2022, when 187,300 tons were produced.

In August, crude oil production saw a slightly larger increase, rising by 15.3 percent year-on-year, reaching 28,600 tons compared to 24,800 tons in August 2022.

In comparison to the 275,700 tons produced in 2021, Kyrgyzstan's crude oil production in 2022 showed a 7 percent increase, totaling 295,100 tons.

The majority of this oil, specifically 283,300 tons, was produced in the Jalal-Abad region, located in the southwest of the country. The Batken region, the second-largest oil-producing region, contributed 11,800 tons to the total production.

The total value of industrial production in Kyrgyzstan for the period from January through August 2023 amounted to approximately 289 billion soms ($3.2 billion), with a 0.3-percent year-on-year increase.