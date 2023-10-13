Kyrgyzstan made every effort for successful tasks realization as CIS Chairman - President

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 13. Kyrgyzstan has made every effort to successfully realize its tasks as CIS chairman, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said in a press statement following a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in Bishkek, Trend reports.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan's efforts were aimed at increasing the effectiveness of the organization's activities, deepening integration processes in the Commonwealth, and encouraging the active involvement of member states in the decision-making and implementation processes.

"One of the priorities of Kyrgyzstan's chairmanship in the CIS were the issues of the development of cooperation in the fields of ecology and nature protection. Among the important events during the presidency of Kyrgyzstan, we include the signing by the heads of government of the CIS member states of an important Commonwealth agreement on free trade in services, establishments, activities, and investment. We also paid attention to the whole range of cooperation within the organization, including in the sphere of interregional cooperation in security issues, combating international terrorism, and organized crime," he said.

Today, the Kyrgyz capital hosted the meetings of the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) Council of Heads of State in narrow and enlarged compositions.