Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Kyrgyzstan

Memorandum signed for establishment of Iran-Kyrgyz investment office

Kyrgyzstan Materials 21 October 2023 10:44 (UTC +04:00)
Memorandum signed for establishment of Iran-Kyrgyz investment office

Follow Trend on

Abdullo Janob
Abdullo Janob
Read more

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 21. A memorandum has been signed to establish an Iran-Kyrgyz investment office with the aim of financing self-sustaining projects in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

This memorandum was signed following the 13th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Iranian intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical, and cultural cooperation between the two countries. The meeting was chaired by the Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, Daniyar Amangeldiev, and the Minister of Agriculture of Iran, Mohammad Ali Nikbakht.

During his speech, Amangeldiev highlighted the longstanding history of friendship and cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Iran. He urged the Iranian side to collaborate on the creation of joint Kyrgyz-Iranian enterprises within Kyrgyzstan's territory.

"I am confident that our countries have significant potential for further developing trade and economic ties, investments, cultural exchanges, and scientific cooperation. We are ready to work together to unlock this potential and achieve mutual benefits," he emphasized.

Following the 13th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Iranian intergovernmental commission, a protocol was signed outlining key areas of cooperation in priority sectors.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more