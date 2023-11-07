Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan to visit Germany

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 7. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan - Head of the Presidential Administration, Akylbek Japarov, will pay a working visit to Germany, Trend reports.

During his visit, the second meeting of the Kyrgyz-German Business Council and the "Kyrgyzstan Economic Day" business forum will take place in German's Hamburg on November 8.

This working visit is also expected to include several bilateral meetings. The second meeting of the Kyrgyz-German Business Council will feature panel discussions on topics such as the training of personnel and collaboration in the IT sector.

Within the framework of the business forum, discussions will revolve around the development and strengthening of cooperation between the two countries in areas such as renewable energy, industry, logistics, and trade.

Additionally, German entrepreneurs will be introduced to investment opportunities in Kyrgyzstan and priority business projects. An exhibition showcasing Kyrgyz products will also be featured.

Approximately 200 representatives from the business communities of Kyrgyzstan and Germany are expected to participate in these events. The signing of agreements is anticipated as an outcome of this visit.