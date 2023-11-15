Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches full-year 2022 figures

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 15. Kyrgyzstan's GDP reached 919 billion soms (near $10.2 billion) from January through October 2023, nearly matching the GDP value for the entire year of 2022, Trend reports.

Data from the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan shows that the figure increased by 4.5 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

In comparison, the GDP in Kyrgyzstan amounted to 808 billion soms ($9 billion) from January through September 2023, showing a 4.2 percent growth compared to the corresponding period in 2022.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently updated its GDP expectations for Kyrgyzstan in 2023. In its October outlook, IMF analysts now anticipate a 3.4 percent real GDP growth rate for 2023, slightly lower than the earlier forecast of 3.5 percent made in April.

Looking ahead to 2024, the IMF has raised its forecast, expecting a growth rate of 4.3 percent, up from the previous prediction of 3.8 percent. In the long term, there's no change, as the IMF still expects a 4 percent GDP growth rate in 2028, aligning with their April outlook.

In 2022, Kyrgyzstan achieved a GDP growth rate of 7 percent, with the total value reaching 919.4 billion soms ($10.5 billion).