Kyrgyzstan actively working on using water resources - President Zhaparov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Kyrgyzstan is actively working on the use of water resources, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the summit of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) in Baku.

"Kyrgyzstan is taking particular measures to realize the transition to green energy. An agreement has already been reached on the construction of the Kambarata HPP," he emphasized.

According to him, at the moment Kyrgyzstan uses only 13 percent of its water potential.

