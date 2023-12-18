Kyrgyzstan urges CIS to enhance trade and investment co-op

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan. December 18. It's crucial to create all conditions for expanding mutual trade in services and enhancing its level of liberalization to improve investment cooperation among the CIS countries, Akylbek Japarov, Chairman of Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet of Ministers, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Moscow.

According to him, reducing dependence on imported components in the overall CIS economy can only be achieved through implementation of joint innovative and investment projects, coupled with efforts.

"Recently, at the 100th anniversary meeting of the CIS Economic Council on December 8, 2023, several crucial decisions and documents were adopted, one of which involves eliminating obstacles in mutual trade among CIS member states and recommendations for their removal. I believe it's essential to take joint measures to minimize various barriers and border checks, develop existing and establish new transport corridors," he said.

Summing up Kyrgyzstan's chairmanship in the CIS in 2023, he noted that the primary focus was on strengthening trust and security in the region, creating conditions for expanding economic partnerships, and enhancing the authority of the CIS.

Russia will assume the chairmanship of the CIS in 2024.

