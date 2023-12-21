Kyrgyzstan exploring trade routes to Russia, Türkiye, Iran, EU - Minister of Economy

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 21. Kyrgyzstan explores trade routes to Russia, Türkiye, Iran, and the EU as a means to enhance the country's export capabilities, the Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev said during a press conference reviewing the outcomes of the year 2023, Trend reports.

The minister announced plans aimed at developing an e-commerce park and a trading pavilion within Uzbekistan's Termez International Trade Center.

In terms of the business environment, he stated that efforts will be geared toward establishing electronic issue of licenses and permits, as well as instituting a ban on new types of licenses and permits.

"We are aiming for the launch of the Abu Dhabi Kyrgyz Investment public joint-stock company with a capital of $100 million and the establishment of the Turkic Investment Fund with a capital of $500 million," he said.

According to him, in 2024 and in the medium term, the Ministry of Economy and Commerce will continue efforts to attract investments and develop domestic production with aim to boost the export of goods.

