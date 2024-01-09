Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye ready to enhance bilateral trade cooperation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 9. Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye expressed readiness to cooperate in boosting the bilateral trade levels between the two countries, including through the establishment of a bilateral Kyrgyz-Turkish investment fund, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed during the official visit of Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to Kyrgyzstan.

According to Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, within the framework of the visit, Fidan held talks with Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Minister, Zheenbek Kulubaev, and participated in the 6th meeting of the Joint Strategic Planning Group of Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye.

During the discussions, both sides also emphasized the rapidly evolving cooperation in the military-technical and defense sectors between the two nations.

They also discussed matters related to the operations of the Kyrgyz-Turkish "Manas" University, expanding the network of schools under the Turkish Maarif Foundation, and resuming the implementation of an agreement allowing Kyrgyz citizens to receive free medical treatment in Turkish healthcare facilities.

The ministers agreed to continue cooperation within international organizations, including mutual support for each other's candidacies and collaboration within the Turkic Council.

As part of the visit, meetings between Hakan Fidan and the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, as well as with the Speaker of the Parliament (Jogorku Kenesh) of Kyrgyzstan, Nurlanbek Shakiev, are scheduled.

According to the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the trade turnover between the countries amounted to $516.8 million from January through October 2023, which is 1.3 percent higher than in the same months of 2022 ($510.371 million). Trade with Türkiye accounted for 4.2 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s total trade.