VP of European Commission to visit Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 12. Vice President of the European Commission, Margaritis Schinas, is set to visit Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on January 15, as par of his broader regional tour to Central Asia, Trend reports.

The press-service of the Delegation of the European Union to Kyrgyzstan confirmed the information, following Trend's inquiry.

During his visit, Schinas will hold meetings with Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov, Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov, and Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev.

The political foundations for the EU's partnership with Kyrgyzstan were laid in the 1999 Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA). Additionally, Kyrgyzstan benefits from the EU's Generalised Scheme of Preferences plus (GSP+), a special incentive arrangement for sustainable development and good governance.

It enables Kyrgyzstan to enhance its economic strength by exporting 6200 products to the EU under a tariff-free regime.