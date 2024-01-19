Money transfers from Kyrgyzstan decline

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 19. Individuals transferred $28 million from Kyrgyzstan through international money transfer systems in November 2023, which is 20.3 percent less than the $35.7 million in October 2023, Trend reports.

According to data from Kyrgyzstan's National Bank, the bulk was transmitted to countries in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). Specifically, Russia received $25.3 million, or 89.4 percent of the total. In addition, $300,000 was sent to Kazakhstan and $400,000 to the other CIS countries.

The outflow to non-CIS nations in November 2023 totaled $2.2 million. $2 million was sent to Turkey, while $200,000 million went to other states.

Over the first 11 months of 2023, the total volume of money transfers from Kyrgyzstan was $423.98 million, which is 61 percent less than the same time in 2022.

In 2022, a total of $1.2 billion was transferred from Kyrgyzstan to other countries, which a two-fold increase compared to 2021.