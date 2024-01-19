Kyrgyz Stock Exchange and Association of Renewable Energy Stations forge partnership

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 19. The Kyrgyz Stock Exchange and the Association of Renewable Energy Stations of Kyrgyzstan have signed a collaboration agreement in the sphere of sustainable development, Trend reports.

The document was signed by Medet Nazaraliev, CEO of KSE, and Kundus Kyrbasheva, Chairperson of Association of Renewable Energy Stations of Kyrgyzstan.

Under this agreement, both parties aim to collaborate on sustainable development, providing support in promoting Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles and contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The CEO of KSE Nazaraliev highlighted that the development of a sustainable financing system is a crucial goal for the KSE. Green financing plays a significant role in conserving natural resources and achieving carbon emission reductions. He expressed confidence that by joining forces, the parties can attract long-term investments into the energy sector, including renewable energy sources.

"We are confident that our collaborative efforts hold significant importance for the development and stimulation of an economy based on sustainable principles and the reduction of adverse environmental impacts. The Association of Renewable Energy Stations of Kyrgyzstan and the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange will work together to create favorable conditions to achieve these goals and ensure sustainable economic growth. This, in turn, will contribute to the well-being of our successors and future generations," Kyrbasheva said.

According to KSE, it will support participants in the green economy market by providing all necessary resources for education and development.