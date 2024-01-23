Türkiye's Ankara to host Turkish-Kyrgyz business forum

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 23. The Turkish-Kyrgyz business forum is set to take place in Türkiye's Ankara on February 9, 2024, Trend reports.

According to the National Investment Agency under the President of Kyrgyzstan, the event will be part of the 11th session of the Turkish-Kyrgyz Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.

It will be chaired by the Chairman of Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet of Ministers, Akylbek Japarov, and the Vice President of Türkiye, Cevdet Yilmaz. The forum anticipates the participation of over 300 representatives from major business communities in Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye.

The meeting aims to foster business relationships between entrepreneurs from Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye, with a focus on further implementing joint investment projects, establishing joint ventures, and promoting the export of products from both countries.