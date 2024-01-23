Kyrgyzstan reports eight aftershocks following Kyrgyz-Chinese border quake

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 23.Eight aftershocks occurred in Kyrgyzstan following a significant earthquake on the Kyrgyz-Chinese border, Trend reports.

According to the Kyrgyz Seismology Institute, after the powerful earthquake with a magnitude of approximately 7 in China, not far from Kyrgyzstan, eight weaker aftershocks ranging from magnitudes 3 to 6 took place. The latest tremor, registering a magnitude of 4.9, was recorded in Kyrgyzstan at 03:07 (GMT+6) on January 23.

The earthquake's epicenter was located within Chinese territory, 80 km southeast of Kyrgyzstan's Kumtor and 300 km southeast of the capital Bishkek. The intensity of the earthquake in Kyrgyzstan's populated areas was reported as follows: Kumtor: 6 points; Karakol and Kadji-Sai: 4.5 points; Naryn: 4 points; and Bishkek: 3 points.

As per the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan, there were no casualties or significant damage resulting from the earthquake.