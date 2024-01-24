Kyrgyzstan sees rise in natural gas imports

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 24. More than 360.613 million cubic meters of natural gas were imported by Kyrgyzstan from January through November 2023, which is a 5.6-percent increase compared to the same period in 2022 (341.471 million cubic meters), Trend reports.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the value of these imports reached $54.092 million, which is an increase of 5.6 percent compared to the same period in 2022 ($51.224 million).

During the reporting period, Kyrgyzstan imported natural gas from Russia and Uzbekistan.

The country The volume The value Russia 321.966 million cubic meters $48.295 million Uzbekistan 38.646 million cubic meters $5.797 million

Overall, Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover reached $13.917 billion from January through November 2023, which is a 29-percent increase compared to the same period in 2022 ($10.787 billion).

Kyrgyzstan's exports totaled $2.807 billion, which is a 36.7 percent growth compared to the corresponding period in 2022 ($2.054 billion). The country's imports amounted to $11.109 billion, increasing by 27.2 percent compared to the same period in 2022 ($8.732 billion).