Kyrgyz industrial company, Organic Holding KG to co-op on medicinal plant processing

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 27. Kyrgyzstan's Kyrgyzindustry Company and Organic Holding KG have announced plans to establish a joint venture for the processing of medicinal plants, Trend reports.

This information was shared by the Kyrgyzindustry following a meeting between its leadership and representatives of Organic Holding KG.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the development of the organic sector in Kyrgyzstan, its impact on human health, the environment, nature, and climate, as well as the need for the production of environmentally friendly and beneficial products in the country.

As a result of the meeting, an agreement was reached to collaborate on the strategic development of the pharmaceutical industry, encompassing the production and processing of medicinal plants in Kyrgyzstan through the creation of a joint venture.

Kyrgyzindustry is a leading industrial company specializing in the development of Kyrgyzstan's industrial sector and attracting investments. The state-owned joint-stock company was established by the Cabinet of Ministers with 100 percent state participation in its authorized capital.