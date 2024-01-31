Kyrgyzstan, Russia discuss industrial park construction

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 31. Kyrgyzstan and Russia discussed the construction of an industrial park in the Kyrgyz territory, Trend reports.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, the matter was addressed in a meeting between Akylbek Japarov, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, and Alexei Besprozvannykh, the Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia.

During the meeting, the parties also delved into the details of furthering cooperation between the two countries in areas such as trade, manufacturing, and the processing of rare and precious metals.

The Cabinet noted that the delegation, comprising representatives from relevant Russian authorities, had already engaged in negotiations with the governmental bodies of Kyrgyzstan across various mutually beneficial sectors.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the country's trade turnover with Russia reached $2.568 billion from January through November 2023 and decreased by 20 percent compared to the corresponding period in 2022 ($3.193 billion).

The country's exports to Russia totaled $676.540 million during the 11 months of 2023, declining by 31 percent compared to the same period in 2022 ($989.798 million). Kyrgyzstan's imports from Russia amounted to $1.892 billion, which is a 14 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2022 when imports from Russia were $2.203 billion.