China, Kyrgyzstan hope for closer ties in energy collaboration

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 1. China and Kyrgyzstan discussed deepening collaboration in the energy sector, Trend reports.

This issue was the primary focus of discussions during between Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Energy, Taalaibek Ibraev, and the Ambassador of China to Kyrgyzstan, Du Dewen.

Throughout the meeting, matters of cooperation between the Ministry of Energy and Chinese companies were explored, including steps towards project implementation and preparations for the commencement of operations. Both parties also engaged in talks regarding the development of green energy, attracting investments, and expediting the construction of solar and wind power stations.

Ibraev highlighted the potential of Kyrgyzstan's power sector, collaborative efforts with investors on major projects, and the streamlining of state laws for investors. The minister mentioned specific Chinese companies working collaboratively with Kyrgyzstan in the energy sector. He expressed his eagerness to consistently work together and propel advancements in this field.

In turn, the Chinese Ambassador underscored the necessity of further deepening cooperation. She conveyed that some of China's most renowned energy companies express interest in constructing hydroelectric and solar-wind power stations in Kyrgyzstan.