Kyrgyzstan, ADB discuss construction industry project

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 5. Representatives from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) office in Kyrgyzstan and the State Agency of Architecture, Construction, and Housing and Communal Services under the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan (Gosstroy) discussed collaborative projects, Trend reports.

In particular, the parties discussed the preparatory steps for introducing electronic management systems within the construction industry of Kyrgyzstan.

The Deputy Director of the state agency, Baktyyar Stanbekov outlined several main directions for developing digital infrastructure in the architectural and urban planning fields of the country, proposing to deepen practical cooperation between the parties.

In response, Ainagul Amanova, Senior Project Specialist at ADB in Kyrgyzstan, expressed the bank's readiness to provide technical, advisory, and other support within the framework of collaboration to enhance the digital infrastructure of the construction sector. Following the meeting, the sides decided that it was necessary to submit project proposals.