Transit transportation between Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye simplified

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 14. Transit transportation between Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye can now be conducted without obtaining international permits, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Transport of Kyrgyzstan, this was achieved through the signing of a protocol amending the agreement on the international road corridor between the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye, signed on April 28, 1992.

The signing took place within the framework of the 11th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission, which was held in Ankara, Türkiye.

"As a result of this cooperation with the Turkish government, carriers from both countries will enjoy advantages in bilateral and transit transportation of goods from Kyrgyzstan to Türkiye and from Türkiye to Kyrgyzstan without obtaining international permits. This significantly promotes trade between the two countries and contributes to the sustainable development of the economy," the ministry's statement reads.

It is noted that this historic event is considered a major achievement, particularly in the transportation sector, further strengthening the friendship between the two fraternal countries.