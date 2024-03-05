Kyrgyzstan ratifies credit and grant agreements with EBRD

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 5. The credit and grant agreements between Kyrgyzstan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for the bank's Kyrgyz Water Resilience Framework, covering subprojects in the cities of Kadamzhai, Tash-Komur, Kok-Jangak, and Aidarken, signed on May 16, 2023, in Samarkand, have been ratified, Trend reports.

According to the press service of the Kyrgyz president, the corresponding law was signed by President Sadyr Zhaparov. The law was adopted by the parliament on January 17, 2024.

The law provides for the execution of domestic procedures necessary for the ratification of the credit and grant agreements. Specifically, the credit agreement entails the provision of an 8 million euro loan to Kyrgyzstan from the EBRD, consisting of 4 tranches: 2 million euro each for Kadamzhai, Tash-Komur, Kok-Jangak, and Aidarken.

The funds will be directed towards the procurement and delivery of working stations, office equipment, specialized vehicles, working and laboratory equipment, equipment for meter calibration and testing, construction of administrative buildings, and the restoration and expansion of water supply systems in the mentioned cities.

Additionally, the grant agreement includes the provision of grant funds from the EBRD Shareholder Special Fund, amounting to 8 million euro.