BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 has occurred in Kazakhstan, the Republican Center for Seismic Forecasting Monitoring of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Uzbekistan says, Trend reports.

According to the information, the epicenter of the tremors was located 20 kilometers northwest of Tashkent.

It is reported that earthquake were felt in several regions of Uzbekistan with a magnitude of up to two.