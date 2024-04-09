National Bank of Kyrgyzstan approves plan for development of open banking

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 9. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has approved a plan for the development of open banking in the country, Trend reports.

According to the bank, the objective of this plan is to outline approaches and procedures for introducing open banking in Kyrgyzstan. The plan encompasses a series of activities with clearly defined key stages for the implementation of open banking.

Other goals of adopting this plan include boosting innovation in the banking sector and ensuring secure access to and exchange of information for banking operations and payment services.

The bank has said that possible approaches for developing open banking interfaces in the banking sector are being explored. Ultimately, the implementation of open banking is expected to enhance the accessibility of financial services.

Open banking involves banks using open application programming interfaces (APIs) to share customer information (with their consent) with third parties. Open APIs are software interfaces that enable digital data exchange based on a standardized format.